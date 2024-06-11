Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 10,838 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,718 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,281 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,087,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,878,000 after acquiring an additional 625,362 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,476 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.05. 13,418,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,786,736. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.55. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.