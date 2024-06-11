Redwood Investment Management LLC Makes New $4.65 Million Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total value of $1,407,387.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,272.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total value of $1,407,387.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,272.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,469 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,058. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.42. 464,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,382. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $181.03 and a one year high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Laboratory Co. of America

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.