Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $68.88 Million Position in LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF (NYSEARCA:SQEW)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF (NYSEARCA:SQEW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,207,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the period. LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned 46.76% of LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF worth $68,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SQEW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,072. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $123.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.98. LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Get LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF alerts:

LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

The LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF (SQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in global equities. The fund weights companies based on quantitative factors including statistical skew. SQEW was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by LeaderShares.

Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.