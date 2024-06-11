Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $5.04 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,251 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,057,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,649,000 after buying an additional 690,119 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,462 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $63.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,848,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,996,675. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $63.17. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

