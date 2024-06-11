Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,154 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 2.0 %

Bath & Body Works stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.70. 3,162,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,720. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.50.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.