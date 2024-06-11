Redwood Investment Management LLC Grows Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of TreeHouse Foods worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.64. 337,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.52. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $820.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.44 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $130,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

