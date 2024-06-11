Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dycom Industries (DY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE: DY) in the last few weeks:

5/31/2024 – Dycom Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/31/2024 – Dycom Industries had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $172.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2024 – Dycom Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $160.00 to $198.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Dycom Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $143.00 to $195.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Dycom Industries had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $169.00 to $179.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Dycom Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/23/2024 – Dycom Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $145.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Dycom Industries had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2024 – Dycom Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Dycom Industries had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $158.00 to $169.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Dycom Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DY stock traded down $2.26 on Tuesday, hitting $177.83. The stock had a trading volume of 40,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,505. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.19. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.42 and a one year high of $186.47.

Get Dycom Industries Inc alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DY. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $6,623,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,679,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,244,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,720,000 after acquiring an additional 91,093 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.