Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Announces Jul 24 Dividend of $0.26

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) declared a jul 24 dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.263 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th.

Realty Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 201.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.6%.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE:O traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $52.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,108,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472,916. The company has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.