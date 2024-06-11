REACT Group (LON:REAT) Trading Down 2.6%

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 73.03 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 74 ($0.94). Approximately 31,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 48,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($0.97).

REACT Group Trading Down 2.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of £15.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About REACT Group

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention center cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage clean up, and fly-tipping clearance services.

