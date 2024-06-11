RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) EVP Sells $1,004,664.00 in Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) EVP David Jeffrey Katz sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $1,004,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,915.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

RadNet Stock Performance

Shares of RDNT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.13. 519,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $62.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.98.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.72 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.28%. RadNet’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RDNT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays began coverage on RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RDNT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in RadNet by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in RadNet by 8.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in RadNet during the first quarter worth about $228,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RadNet

(Get Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.