Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $8,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.5 %

DGX traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,875. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $145.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.