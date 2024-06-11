QUASA (QUA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $207,136.71

QUASA (QUA) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. QUASA has a total market cap of $207,136.71 and approximately $412.76 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010192 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,525.75 or 0.99776757 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00012246 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00090795 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198848 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,452.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

