Quantum Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Quantum has a market cap of $0.06 and $33.26 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010334 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010266 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,216.70 or 0.99962217 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012182 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004451 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00088680 BTC.

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $33.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

