PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Raised to $154.00 at TD Cowen

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $153.00 to $154.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.81.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $120.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.15. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.49.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts expect that PVH will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

PVH announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in PVH by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in PVH by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PVH by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in PVH by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

See Also

