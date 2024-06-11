Putnam Investments LLC Raises Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905,689 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for about 1.0% of Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Putnam Investments LLC owned 1.75% of General Motors worth $726,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $602,280,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 454.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,216,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,293 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,050 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $274,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,213.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,203,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,925 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at $651,449.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,449.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 818,038 shares of company stock worth $35,592,299 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

General Motors Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:GM traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,489,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,075,880. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

