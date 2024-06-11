Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 112,085 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,556,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,085 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of Mastercard worth $663,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $446.25. 730,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,810. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $456.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,330,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,420 shares in the company, valued at $9,853,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,439,936 shares of company stock worth $1,102,965,922 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

