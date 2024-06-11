Putnam Investments LLC Has $369.85 Million Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,112,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 156,733 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 1.94% of Ameren worth $369,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 150.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 18,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Ameren by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 253,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ameren by 180.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,037,000 after buying an additional 335,398 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 15.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEE. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.70.

Ameren Trading Down 0.0 %

AEE traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.47. 240,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,575. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

