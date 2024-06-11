Putnam Investments LLC Grows Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.4% of Putnam Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Putnam Investments LLC owned 1.11% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $1,063,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,001.93. The company had a trading volume of 72,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,846. The stock has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $949.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $930.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $1,016.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,185.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $989.86.

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.02, for a total transaction of $798,820.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,162,253.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.02, for a total transaction of $798,820.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,162,253.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,399 shares of company stock worth $55,145,791. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

