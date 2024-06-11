Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,237,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 560,110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.1% of Putnam Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $841,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $72.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,288,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,413,957. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $129.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.67.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 655,476 shares of company stock valued at $48,718,705. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

