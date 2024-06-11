Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 333,310 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,729,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,310 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $520,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,492,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,653,000 after purchasing an additional 358,399 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,782,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,367,000 after buying an additional 164,183 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,684,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,972,000 after buying an additional 4,122,965 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,424,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,617,000 after acquiring an additional 889,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,404,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,361,000 after acquiring an additional 233,015 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.31. 2,107,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,825,763. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $80.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.96.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AZN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

