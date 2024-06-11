Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 1,645,909 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,815,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645,909 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $334,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,527,000 after acquiring an additional 998,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ball by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,853,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,408,000 after purchasing an additional 72,585 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ball by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,138,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,248,000 after purchasing an additional 115,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,372,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,764,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,620,000 after buying an additional 234,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average of $62.65. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $71.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

