PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $29.18

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.18, but opened at $29.80. PureTech Health shares last traded at $29.80, with a volume of 289 shares trading hands.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.