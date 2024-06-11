Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Rench Wealth Management Inc.

Rench Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $91,192.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,270.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $91,192.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,270.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,948 shares of company stock valued at $520,814. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $73.13. 534,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,113. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $75.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.81.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PEG. Barclays upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

Get Our Latest Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.