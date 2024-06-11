PSQ (PSQH) and Its Competitors Critical Comparison

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare PSQ to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PSQ and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get PSQ alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 PSQ Competitors 268 565 669 23 2.29

PSQ currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 120.59%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 109.13%. Given PSQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PSQ is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

PSQ has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ’s rivals have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PSQ and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ $5.69 million -$53.33 million -0.14 PSQ Competitors $1.14 billion $226.72 million -2.52

PSQ’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PSQ. PSQ is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares PSQ and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ -674.94% -762.28% -62.43% PSQ Competitors -66.42% -107.16% -16.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of PSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of PSQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PSQ rivals beat PSQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About PSQ

(Get Free Report)

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for PSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.