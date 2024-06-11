Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,373 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.05% of Prudential Financial worth $20,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.07. 101,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.26 and its 200-day moving average is $109.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $121.39.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

