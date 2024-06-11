Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.16

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 70648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.50 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 24.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after buying an additional 60,765 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,122 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Further Reading

