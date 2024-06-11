ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.17

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.17 and last traded at $68.84, with a volume of 29348307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.83.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average is $56.09.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro QQQ
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro QQQ
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Dividend King ABM Industries is on Track for New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.