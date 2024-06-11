ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.17

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.17 and last traded at $68.84, with a volume of 29348307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.83.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average is $56.09.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 53,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4.1% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

