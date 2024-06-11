Prom Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $186.70 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.23 or 0.00014743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $186.70 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010402 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00010327 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,410.14 or 1.00023971 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00012306 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00091962 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.41185319 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $2,878,551.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

