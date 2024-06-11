Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.44 on Friday. Profire Energy has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $67.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.50.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Profire Energy had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $13.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry.
