Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.44 on Friday. Profire Energy has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $67.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Profire Energy had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $13.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Profire Energy

Profire Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFIE. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the third quarter valued at $844,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 21.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 141,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 24,510 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the third quarter worth $1,752,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the third quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry.

