Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 94,880 shares during the quarter. Power Integrations makes up about 1.3% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $78,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 5,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 35,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2,011.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 260,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after purchasing an additional 248,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Power Integrations by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,236,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,501,000 after buying an additional 390,373 shares in the last quarter.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,492. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.18. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average of $74.79.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $91.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,799 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $672,309.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,883,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $75,667.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 140,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,723,179.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $672,309.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,883,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,682 shares of company stock worth $3,339,465. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

