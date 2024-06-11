Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives $391.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $391.80.
A number of research firms have issued reports on POOL. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.
Pool stock opened at $342.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02. Pool has a 52-week low of $308.45 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.36.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pool will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.
