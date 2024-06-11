Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives $391.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $391.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POOL. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $657,077,000 after acquiring an additional 63,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pool by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after acquiring an additional 313,190 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Pool by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 843,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,413,000 after acquiring an additional 47,640 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Pool by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,885,000 after acquiring an additional 114,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 606,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,038,000 after acquiring an additional 59,757 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool stock opened at $342.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02. Pool has a 52-week low of $308.45 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.36.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pool will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

