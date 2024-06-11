Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TTD. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.01.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.22. 2,325,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,317,048. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $98.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.80. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 66,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $5,767,691.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,890,730.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,607 shares of company stock valued at $31,477,358. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.