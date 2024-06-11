Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 625 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,705 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Halliburton makes up about 0.9% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,551,234 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,394,077,000 after purchasing an additional 479,877 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,538,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $850,927,000 after acquiring an additional 782,093 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,070,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,202,160 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $372,687,000 after acquiring an additional 265,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $284,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,485 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Halliburton news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $34.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,690,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,758,555. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.