Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 263.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,623,380,000 after acquiring an additional 52,019 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,490,000 after acquiring an additional 162,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,852,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,516,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $468.02. The company had a trading volume of 21,977,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,165,914. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $468.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $442.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.08.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.