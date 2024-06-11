Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PHAT. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $17.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.67.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $153,512.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $153,512.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $38,128.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,419.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 355.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $92,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

