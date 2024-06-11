PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (ISD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 28th

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ISD stock remained flat at $12.69 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 15,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,564. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $13.16.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.