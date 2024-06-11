PG&E Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 30,534 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 240% compared to the average daily volume of 8,982 put options.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,332,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,731,888,000 after buying an additional 5,635,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in PG&E by 2.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,029,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,839,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PG&E by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,126,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,113,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,931 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 121,159,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,516,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,828,000 after purchasing an additional 993,923 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

PG&E Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PCG traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $18.31. 10,991,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,730,615. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. PG&E has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

