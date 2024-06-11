PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) is Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,815,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,618,313 shares during the period. PG&E comprises 9.3% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned 0.26% of PG&E worth $122,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Performance

PCG traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $18.42. 4,498,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,669,786. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.21.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

