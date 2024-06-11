Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 536.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in Pfizer by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 17,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 190,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 481,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $28.04. 29,563,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,761,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.83. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.42, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

