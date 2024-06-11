Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Announces Variable Dividend of $0.03

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0288 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has raised its dividend by an average of 46.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 0.3 %

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,473,449. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $17.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $23.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

