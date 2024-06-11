Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.49. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $27.59.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.21 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.72%.

Insider Activity at Penns Woods Bancorp

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, President Brian L. Knepp purchased 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,244.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,840.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles E. Kranich bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,162.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Brian L. Knepp purchased 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $46,244.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at $359,840.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,905 shares of company stock worth $122,560. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Penns Woods Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWOD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 336,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.