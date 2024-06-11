Pennant Investors LP Purchases New Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,153,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,679,000. EchoStar comprises 7.8% of Pennant Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in EchoStar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in EchoStar by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. 33.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SATS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EchoStar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

SATS stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 526,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,393. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.72. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $24.80.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.23). EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

