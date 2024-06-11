Pennant Investors LP Makes New Investment in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Sage Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.1% of Pennant Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,234,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,208,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,181,000 after buying an additional 175,565 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,257,000 after buying an additional 208,630 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,167,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 411,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 273,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ SAGE traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.32. 2,212,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,992. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 552.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAGE shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

