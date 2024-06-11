Pennant Investors LP Invests $467,000 in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Pennant Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Relay Therapeutics comprises 0.1% of Pennant Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 354.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Relay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.13. 444,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.66. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.66% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4327.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Relay Therapeutics

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $144,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,920.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,467 shares of company stock valued at $300,862. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.