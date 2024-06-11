Pennant Investors LP Buys Shares of 146,100 Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Pennant Investors LP purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 146,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Fate Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.1% of Pennant Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pennant Investors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Fate Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,069.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.58.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FATE stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.91. 358,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,852. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a market cap of $445.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.90. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $8.83.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 2,933.79%. The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.