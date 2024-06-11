PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Raised by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 405,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,879,000 after buying an additional 162,872 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $13,941,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 260,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,973,000 after buying an additional 48,411 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 91,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.09. 11,972,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,151,552. The stock has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average of $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.64.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

