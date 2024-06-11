Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

Several analysts have commented on PAM shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

PAM stock opened at $46.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.72. Pampa Energía has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $3.52. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.61 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter valued at $3,020,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 282,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

