Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,813 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,987 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 2.0% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $22,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.78.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,758,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,397. The company has a market cap of $101.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.11. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.17 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.09.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,166.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,382 shares of company stock worth $74,610,429. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

