Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,248 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 74,167 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.05% of Palo Alto Networks worth $50,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,519 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $355.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total transaction of $660,601.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,382 shares of company stock worth $74,610,429 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PANW traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $311.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,606,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,115. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.12 and a 200 day moving average of $304.09. The company has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.11. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.17 and a 52 week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.