Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 209.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,720 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,690 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 89.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,379 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 40,263 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.78.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,659,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,382 shares of company stock worth $74,610,429 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $7.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $309.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,891,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,022,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.09. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.17 and a twelve month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

